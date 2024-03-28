Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): A tiger hiding in the bushes after straying out of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve was rescued, an official informed on Thursday.

The big cat was rescued in the Neoria Khurd area of the Pilibhit district on Thursday, the official said.

Neoria Khurd is adjacent to the Mahof range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Singh said the forest department received word from some villagers in Neoria Khurud earlier in the day that a tiger had been spotted in the bushes.

Swinging into action after being alerted to the straying tiger, the forest officials cordoned off the area where it was spotted and disabled it with a tranquillizer dart.

"The rescued tiger is a male. He is about 3.5 years old and is presently in good health," Singh said.

"We will take further action based on the instructions received," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

