Mumbai, March 28: In a shocking incident in Munbai's neighbouring Bhiwandi, a class 10 student was allegedly stabbed with a knife by three students for not helping one of them copy during the SSC examination. Police officials said that the trio allegedly attacked the student with a knife after he did not help one of them copy from his answer sheet during the SSC exam.

According to a report in the Times of India, the three students, who are 16-year-olds and belong to different schools have been booked by the police. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday, March 26, when the victim was writing the last SSC exam, a Geography paper, at the Safiya school examination centre in Bhiwandi. Bhiwandi Road Accident: Two Killed, Three Injured As Auto Rickshaw Rams Into Divider in Maharashtra, Video Surfaces.

During the exam, a student who was sitting behind the victim-cum-complainant forced him to help him copy his answers. The victim told cops that soon after the exam began, the boy sitting behind him threatened him to show his answer sheet. After the exam was over, the boy and his two friends assaulted him outside the exam centre.

Later, one of the trio attacked the student with a knife. A police official said that the accused attacked the victim at least four times with the knife. At present, the victim is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Demolition of Mumbai’s Sion Railway Overbridge Postponed Due to SSC, HSC Exams.

In a separate incident, a man allegedly stabbed his son to death in the Santacruz area. The incident took place on Sunday evening, March 24, when the accused's 17-year-old son came home drunk. The accused, a resident of Santacruz East, allegedly stabbed his son to death with a kitchen knife after a fight took place between them.

