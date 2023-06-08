Bhadohi (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) An FIR was lodged against employees of a toll plaza here for allegedly misbehaving with Nishad Party MLA Vinod Kumar Bind and assaulting others in his convoy on Wednesday, police said.

"The case was registered against Gopiganj Lalanagar toll plaza manager Tanveer and 12 other employees of the toll plaza under IPC section 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) following a complaint by a representative of the MLA," SHO Sada Nand Singh said.

The Nishad Party is an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when Bind, the MLA from Majhawan, was going to Prayagraj with his gunner, while two other vehicles with party workers followed him.

It has been alleged that at the Gopiganj Lala Nagar toll plaza, the employees misbehaved with the MLA, thrashed his driver and others, and also broke the window panes of a vehicle with stones.

