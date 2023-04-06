Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Two doctors, who have been missing from government hospitals for a long time, have been dismissed on the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The doctors who have been sacked with immediate effect are Dr Rajesh Gupta posted at PHC Machrehta (Sitapur) and Dr Priyank Pratap Singh posted at PHC Chowrangahar, Jaitpur Kalan (Agra).

On the other hand, Deputy CM Pathak has conducted an inquiry into the death of patient Rohit's son Leelu due to alleged negligence in treatment at Sparsh Hospital, Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad.

On the preliminary instructions of the Deputy CM, the CMO suspended the registration of the said hospital and sealed the hospital in the presence of the police.

Previously, on Saturday the Uttar Pradesh Health Department dismissed three doctors who have been absent for a long time without informing anyone.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "It is a good fortune to get the responsibility of serving the public. Those who do not perform their duties in the Uttar Pradesh government will not be tolerated."

"No stone would be left unturned in providing better treatment to the patients. All doctors should serve their patients with hard work and honesty," he added.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has made it clear that if any person is found violating the government service rules, strict action will be taken against them. Indiscipline will not be tolerated under any circumstances. (ANI)

