Patna, April 5: A man in Bihar's Bhojpur chopped off the genitals of his elder brother as the latter's wife avoiding and not interacting with him, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Bhabhnauli village under Mufassil police station in Bhojpur and the accused was identified as Dipak Sao.

The police said that the accused is a drug addict and also involved in criminal activities. He was also eyeing his elder brother Manoj Sao's wife. As she knew his bad intension, she used to avoid him. UP Shocker: Man Cuts Off Friend’s Genitals After He Threatens to Share Their Intimate Videos Online in Bareilly.

On Tuesday evening, he came and got involved in an argument with her. As he was abusing her, his elder brother intervened to rescue her. At this, Dipak Sao, in a fit of anger, attacked him with a sharp-edge weapon, stabbing his brother several times, including on his private part. Uttar Pradesh: Man Sews Wife’s Genitals With Aluminum Thread To Prove Her Loyalty to Him in Rampur.

The victim sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Sadar hospital in Arrah. His condition is said to be critical.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).