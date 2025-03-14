Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Holi and Ramzan Friday prayers have concluded peacefully in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh with people cooperating with the administration to avoid untoward incidents, an official said.

"As per the orders, everything was followed properly and the things were managed. There was peace. Holi and Namaz both concluded properly. Force was present everywhere," Rajendra Pensia, District Magistrate, Sambhal told ANI.

"Everyone cooperated. Friendship and amity were displayed here," he added.

Amidst Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, Circle Officer Anuj Chowdhary led a flag march along with other police personnel to ensure the law and order situation in the district.

Circle Officer Chaudhary said that the police were monitoring the situation through foot patrolling and drone surveillance. "We are conducting foot-patrolling and drone surveillance", he told ANI on Friday.

Other than police, paramilitary forces also conducted a flag march in Sambhal, whereas the administration is using drones for proper monitoring of the situation in the district.

Sambhal was affected by violence in November last year.

"All are happy, and they are playing Holi by applying colours to one another. We are getting cooperation from everyone," the District Magistrate said.

Earlier, Sambhal MP Zia ur Rehman Barq urged people of all communities to maintain peace and harmony ahead of the Jumma and Holi celebrations.

He appealed to Hindus to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm while being mindful of mosques and requested Muslims to offer prayers at nearby mosques and avoid areas where the festival of colours is being celebrated if they prefer.

Posting his appeal on social media on Thursday, Rehman wrote, "I request everyone that the holy month of Ramzan Sharif is going on, and tomorrow is Friday. It is also the festival of Holi. I request the Muslim brothers to offer prayers at the nearest mosque and avoid going to a place where colours are thrown. I also request the Hindu brothers to celebrate their festival with joy and enthusiasm while taking care of our mosques and people."

Rehman emphasised that his call for peace was not out of fear of the police but to promote communal harmony and the progress of the city.

"I appeal to both communities not to do anything that hurts anyone's sentiments. I am saying this not out of fear of the police, administration, or government but for the sake of mutual brotherhood, peace and the progress of the city, state, and country," he wrote. (ANI)

