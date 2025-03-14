Bandipora, March 14: An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 15:24 IST at a depth of 10 kilometres. Earthquake in Karnataka: Low-Intensity Earthquake Recorded in Kodagu.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 14/03/2025 15:24:15 IST, Lat: 34.62 N, Long: 74.86 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bandipore, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS said on X.

