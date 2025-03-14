Bengaluru, March 14: Tamil Nadu BJP chief and retired IPS officer Annamalai stated that implementing 'One Nation, One Election' would make regional parties think nationally and national parties consider regional interests. Speaking at an event on ‘One Nation, One Election’ held at Jain University in Jayanagar, he emphasised that a strong democratic system requires everyone to participate in voting.

He stated that 'One Nation, One Election' is a step in public interest and a democratic reform, rather than an imposition. If everything goes as planned, the system could be implemented by 2034, he said. He stressed the need for youth to actively engage in the democratic process and voting, highlighting that India, since Independence, has upheld the principle of equal voting rights for all, regardless of gender. Language Row: MK Stalin Led-DMK Government Replaces Rupee Symbol in Tamil Nadu Budget Logo With Tamil Letter; BJP’s K Annamalai Slams Move, Says ‘How Stupid Can You Become’.

The first general elections were held in 1951-52 in seven phases. The second elections took place in 1957, and in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967, elections for state assemblies and Parliament were conducted simultaneously. However, in 1970, the Lok Sabha was dissolved a year early, and the Kerala state government, led by the Communist Party, was dismissed under President’s Rule.

He pointed out that this violated constitutional principles and that during the Emergency, several non-Congress state governments were dismissed and placed under President’s Rule. The Janata Party, which later came to power at the Centre, also followed a similar approach, he added. With 28 states in India, elections have now become a continuous process. The 45-day Model Code of Conduct period hinders development projects, and the preparation of voter lists alone takes six months, he claimed.

He stated that each state loses a minimum of seven-and-a-half months due to election-related processes. Government officials, including teachers and CRPF personnel, are involved in election duties. The 'One Nation, One Election' system proposes a single voter list, where voters cast votes for both MPs and MLAs with a single button press. Both the NITI Aayog and the Law Commission support the idea and have indicated that the time is now right for its implementation, he said. ‘One Nation, One Election’: JPC To Seek Public Opinion Through Website on One Nation, One Poll.

In 2019 as many as 16 political parties supported the idea of simultaneous elections, while only three parties, including the CPM, opposed it. The discussion on 'One Nation, One Election' has been ongoing since 1932, he noted. He also stressed that this system could help prevent voter apathy and encourage greater youth participation in elections.

Jayanagar MLA C.K. Ramamurthy, Naveen Shivaprakash, State Coordinator of the One Nation, One Election Awareness Committee, former MLC and State Co-Coordinator Ashwathnarayan, Jain University Vice President Ravindra Bhandari, Joint Secretary Santosh, retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, and Jain University Registrar Dr. Jitendra Mishra attended the event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2025 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).