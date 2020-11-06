Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Thirty-seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday, pushing the number of active cases to 258 in the district, officials said.

Two jail inmates are also among the fresh cases, they said.

Also Read | How to Set Up WhatsApp Payments on Your Smartphone to Send & Receive Money.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, results of 2,225 samples were received on Friday. The DM said 18 more people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,665 in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)