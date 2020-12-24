New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Various Urdu publications have highlighted the opposition parties stand on the ongoing farmers' agitation. The opposition's solidarity with the protesting farmers and demand that the Centre for the repeal of new farm laws has also bee used prominently.

The Inquilab: On the occasion of Farmers' Day, the newspaper has carried the news of Opposition leaders in the country lashing out at the Centre and demand for the repeal of the farm laws as its lead.

The newspaper has also used statements of senior opposition leaders like NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressing solidarity with the farmers. It has also prominently displayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled meeting with the President today.

The publication has prominently carried, "The construction of the mosque on the substituted land of Babri Masjid is unlawful" as its top headline. According to the report, Zafaryab Jilani, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, has termed the deemed mosque on the land in Ayodhya, instead of the Babri Masjid as wrong and against the Waqf Law.

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper has carried--"Farmers again reject government's proposal", as its top headline.

It is the 28th day of the farmers' agitation against agri-laws, but so far no solution has been found, the publication stated. While the government is living up to its intention, the farmers are also adamant about the repeal of the farm laws.

Another prominent news carried by the publication is, no interference if adult marries per her choice, converts: Calcutta High Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)