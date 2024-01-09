New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the passing away of eminent Hindustani classical music vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan and said he leaves behind a rich legacy in the field of classical music.

Ustad Rashid Khan, aged 55, died at a Kolkata hospital on Tuesday after a four-year battle with prostate cancer.

"Saddened to know about the passing of the eminent Hindustani classical music vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan. A Padma Bhushan awardee, Ustad Rashid Khan showcased immense versatility by exploring fusion and performing jugalbandis," Murmu said in a post on X.

"He leaves behind a rich legacy in the field of classical music. I extend my deep condolences to his loved ones and admirers," she said.

