Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): 7 people, including a newly married couple died after a speeding car hit into an autorickshaw in Bijnor district early Saturday morning.

The family of 6 was returning from the wedding in Bihar. The incident occured when they were returning from the Muradabad Railway Station.

Also Read | Delhi Grapples With Severe Air Pollution for Fourth Consecutive Day, CM Atishi Announces Shift to Online Classes for Primary Schools.

The auto driver who was injured in the incident also died during treatment in the hospital, said an official.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek shared details about the incident and said, "The car was trying to overtake a vehicle, when it changed its lane and hit the auto in speed. 7 people travelling in the auto were residents of Thana Dhampur area and were returning from Muradabad Railway Station. 6 people died on the spot. The auto driver who was undergoing treatment has also died."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Heavy Rains in Several Parts of State Today, Chennai To Receive Moderate Rainfall; Yellow Alert Issued for 18 Districts.

The SP further said that the kin of the deceased have been informed and post-mortem investigation is underway.

"A case has been registered against the person driving the car and the vehicle has been seized. He has also been injured in the incident," said the official.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)