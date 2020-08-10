Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Miscreants allegedly beat up and opened fire on an advocate in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on Sunday night, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the miscreants are members of criminal Atiq Ahmad's gang.

"This incident happened at Jagriti Vihar Chowk. According to the complaints filed by members of Allahabad High Court Bar Association, miscreants belonging to criminal Atiq Ahmad's gang have fired upon Abhishek Shukla, the newly-elected joint secretary of Bar Association. The injured has been shifted to hospital. We have registered the case," said Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prem Prakash while speaking to media.

"The bullet missed the advocate. Police are searching for them. We are checking their records in old cases against them," he added.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, ex-joint secretary, library High court bar association said, "We were at Jagriti Vihar Chowk, our vehicle touched the miscreants' vehicles and they abused us. When we asked them to stop abusing us, they fired upon us with a country-made pistol. Abhishek Shukla, the joint secretary of the bar association of High Court was injured in the incident." (ANI)

