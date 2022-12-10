Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Days after the announcement of bye-election results, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has geared up for the municipal elections with the party to hold a meeting with top functionaries to clinch victory in the local bodies elections, government sources said on Saturday.

The meeting, chaired by State President Bhupendra Chowdhary, is scheduled to be held on Sunday to discuss strategy and preparations in the run-up to the municipal elections in the State.

State President Bhupendra Chowdhary, Organization General Secretary Dharampal Singh along with state officials, in charge of body elections and district presidents of all districts will be present in the meeting.

As per sources, there will also be a discussion to ensure that the unwanted performance of the party in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Khatauli bypolls, does not dent the party's results in the civic polls.

Samajwadi Party candidate, Dimple Yadav won the bypoll for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin of over 2.5 lakh votes. The seat has been a Samajwadi Party bastion and got vacated after the SP founder and supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away earlier this year.

While BJP was able to win in another SP bastion Rampur seat, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) came out victorious on the Khatauli seat.

The results of the bye-election of six seats in five states were declared on Thursday. The bypolls gave a mixed result with Congress and BJP leading on two seats each and BJD and RLD on one each. (ANI)

