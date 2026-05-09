India News | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees Throng Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Eighth Day of Krishna Paksha

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Devotees in large numbers on Saturday visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha to offer prayers.

One of the devotees, Kuldeep Kumar, speaking to ANI, said," I came to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram. I consider myself very fortunate that I got the chance to come here to Ayodhya. I feel very good after coming here. I am very surprised to see what the UP government and the BJP government have done for our Sanatan Dharma. Before 2014, we didn't feel safe even in our own Aligarh. But today, we can go out at any time, 24 hours a day. This government has done a lot for Sanatan Dharma. If we are Hindus, then you all should unite."

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He added, "Before 2014, curfews used to be imposed due to AMU (Aligarh Muslim University). Muslims had a lot of influence back then. But since 2014, I haven't heard of anything happening there. The Yogi government has done a lot. There is no problem for anyone there now. One can go anywhere 24 hours a day. Previously, there were snatching incidents on the roads and people used to be robbed. And now, you can go anywhere, stay anywhere, and sleep anywhere at any time. Even if you are sleeping on the road, the police patrolling vans will keep an eye on you."

He reflected on the shifting political landscape in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting a newfound sense of security and communal unity under the current administration.

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"This government is very good when it comes to security. They are doing everything for the farmers as well. We are also farmers. There were many problems before 2014. Schools used to be closed. Riots used to happen due to Hindu-Muslim issues. At that time, it was the Congress government, then Samajwadi Party, Mayawati ji's and Akhilesh ji's governments. But there has been a lot of change since 2014. There is a huge difference. There is no trouble for anyone now, especially for the Hindus. This government is very good for the Hindus. If Hindus are uniting, then this BJP government should always remain in power. This will keep Hindus safe. Our sisters and daughters will also remain safe," said Kumar.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)