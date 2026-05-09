NS Raja Subramani Appointed as India’s Next Chief of Defence Staff

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The Centre has appointed N. S. Raja Subramani as India’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), succeeding Anil Chauhan, whose tenure ends on May 30. The announcement was made by the government on Friday, with officials confirming that Raja Subramani will also serve as Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs upon assuming office. The appointment makes Raja Subramani the third officer to hold the post of CDS since the position was created in 2019 to strengthen coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force.

In an official statement, the government said Lieutenant General Raja Subramani would take charge with effect from the date of assumption of office and continue until further orders. Anil Chauhan To Serve As CDS Chief Till May 2026 As Central Government Extends His Tenure.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani To Lead As India’s New Chief of Defence Staff

Government of India appoints Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd.) as the next Chief of Defence Staff, who will also serve as Secretary, Department of Military Affairs. He will assume office after Gen Anil Chauhan completes his tenure on 30 May 2026. A highly… pic.twitter.com/wnbeitcpyX — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 9, 2026

General Anil Chauhan, who has been serving as CDS since September 2022, is set to complete his tenure at the end of this month. The CDS serves as the principal military adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-services matters and oversees the Department of Military Affairs, which was established to improve integration and coordination among the armed forces.

NS Raja Subramani- Military Career and Experience

Raja Subramani is currently serving as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat, a role he has held since September 2025. Before that, he served as Vice Chief of the Army Staff and also headed the Army’s Central Command.

Commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985, he has more than 37 years of experience in the Indian Army. During his career, he has held several operational and strategic assignments, including command roles in infantry formations and high-altitude deployments. He has been awarded several distinguished service honours, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

Role of the Chief of Defence Staff

The post of CDS was introduced following recommendations aimed at enhancing jointness among the three armed services and streamlining military planning and procurement. The CDS also acts as Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. The position was first held by Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in 2021. General Anil Chauhan later assumed the role in 2022.

Broader Defence Leadership Changes

The appointment comes amid wider changes in India’s military leadership. Reports also confirmed that Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been named the next Chief of Naval Staff. Defence analysts view the leadership transition as significant at a time when the armed forces are focusing on theatre commands, military modernisation and greater integration between the services.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).