Gold Rate Today, May 9, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

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Gold prices in India remained firm on Saturday, May 9, with rates witnessing a modest increase across several major cities, according to market tracking platform Goodreturns. The price of 24-carat gold hovered around INR 1.53 lakh per 10 grams in most metro cities, while 22-carat gold traded near INR 1.40 lakh per 10 grams.

The rise in domestic gold prices comes amid continued fluctuations in international bullion markets, driven by global economic uncertainty, central bank policies and investor demand for safe-haven assets. Gold Rate Today, May 8, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities Today

Here are the latest gold prices for 22K and 24K gold per 10 grams across key Indian cities on May 9, 2026:

City 22K Gold (10 gm) 24K Gold (10 gm) Delhi ₹1,40,400 ₹1,53,150 Chennai ₹1,40,250 ₹1,53,000 Mumbai ₹1,40,250 ₹1,53,000 Kolkata ₹1,40,250 ₹1,53,000 Lucknow ₹1,40,400 ₹1,53,150 Pune ₹1,40,250 ₹1,53,000 Bengaluru ₹1,40,250 ₹1,53,000 Hyderabad ₹1,40,250 ₹1,53,000 Jodhpur ₹1,40,400 ₹1,53,150 Jaipur ₹1,40,400 ₹1,53,150 Srinagar ₹1,40,400 ₹1,53,150 Noida ₹1,40,400 ₹1,53,150 Ghaziabad ₹1,40,400 ₹1,53,150 Gurugram ₹1,40,400 ₹1,53,150 Ahmedabad ₹1,40,250 ₹1,53,000

Source: Goodreturns Gold Rates

Gold Prices Continue Upward Trend

Market data showed that gold prices recorded a slight increase compared to the previous trading session. In Delhi, 24-carat gold rose by ₹870 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold gained ₹800 per 10 grams. Similar trends were seen across Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Analysts said domestic gold prices are continuing to track international bullion movements, with investor sentiment remaining cautious amid global economic developments and currency fluctuations. Gold Rate Today, May 7, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Why Gold Prices Differ Across Cities

Gold prices vary slightly between cities because of factors such as local taxes, transportation costs, demand patterns and jewellers’ charges. Metro cities including Delhi and Lucknow typically report marginally higher rates compared to some southern and western markets.

Jewellers also add making charges and GST separately, which can further increase the final purchase cost for consumers.

Factors Influencing Gold Rates

Gold prices in India are influenced by multiple global and domestic factors, including international spot prices, movements in the US dollar, import duties and central bank decisions. Demand during wedding seasons and festivals also plays a role in determining short-term price movements.

Experts said investors continue to monitor global inflation trends and interest rate signals from major economies, which remain key drivers for bullion markets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).