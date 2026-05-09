Gold Rate Today, May 9, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
The price of 24-carat gold hovered around INR 1.53 lakh per 10 grams in most metro cities, while 22-carat gold traded near INR 1.40 lakh per 10 grams. The rise in domestic gold prices comes amid continued fluctuations in international bullion markets
Gold prices in India remained firm on Saturday, May 9, with rates witnessing a modest increase across several major cities, according to market tracking platform Goodreturns. The price of 24-carat gold hovered around INR 1.53 lakh per 10 grams in most metro cities, while 22-carat gold traded near INR 1.40 lakh per 10 grams.
The rise in domestic gold prices comes amid continued fluctuations in international bullion markets, driven by global economic uncertainty, central bank policies and investor demand for safe-haven assets. Gold Rate Today, May 8, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities Today
Here are the latest gold prices for 22K and 24K gold per 10 grams across key Indian cities on May 9, 2026:
|City
|22K Gold (10 gm)
|24K Gold (10 gm)
|Delhi
|₹1,40,400
|₹1,53,150
|Chennai
|₹1,40,250
|₹1,53,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,40,250
|₹1,53,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,40,250
|₹1,53,000
|Lucknow
|₹1,40,400
|₹1,53,150
|Pune
|₹1,40,250
|₹1,53,000
|Bengaluru
|₹1,40,250
|₹1,53,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,40,250
|₹1,53,000
|Jodhpur
|₹1,40,400
|₹1,53,150
|Jaipur
|₹1,40,400
|₹1,53,150
|Srinagar
|₹1,40,400
|₹1,53,150
|Noida
|₹1,40,400
|₹1,53,150
|Ghaziabad
|₹1,40,400
|₹1,53,150
|Gurugram
|₹1,40,400
|₹1,53,150
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,40,250
|₹1,53,000
Source: Goodreturns Gold Rates
Gold Prices Continue Upward Trend
Market data showed that gold prices recorded a slight increase compared to the previous trading session. In Delhi, 24-carat gold rose by ₹870 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold gained ₹800 per 10 grams. Similar trends were seen across Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Analysts said domestic gold prices are continuing to track international bullion movements, with investor sentiment remaining cautious amid global economic developments and currency fluctuations. Gold Rate Today, May 7, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Why Gold Prices Differ Across Cities
Gold prices vary slightly between cities because of factors such as local taxes, transportation costs, demand patterns and jewellers’ charges. Metro cities including Delhi and Lucknow typically report marginally higher rates compared to some southern and western markets.
Jewellers also add making charges and GST separately, which can further increase the final purchase cost for consumers.
Factors Influencing Gold Rates
Gold prices in India are influenced by multiple global and domestic factors, including international spot prices, movements in the US dollar, import duties and central bank decisions. Demand during wedding seasons and festivals also plays a role in determining short-term price movements.
Experts said investors continue to monitor global inflation trends and interest rate signals from major economies, which remain key drivers for bullion markets.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).