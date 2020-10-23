Lucknow, Oct 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,830 on Friday with 40 more fatalities, while 2,202 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,66,060, a health bulletin issued here said.

At present, there are 28,268 active cases in the state, while 4,30,962 people have recovered from the infection and have been discharged, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The number of active cases in UP has come down by 58.6 per cent since September 17 during which the state witnessed a peak of over 68,000 cases, Prasad said.

A total of 2,202 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the state.

Prasad said the recovery rate has increased to 92.47 per cent.

The death toll in Lucknow is 837, followed by 720 in Kanpur, 317 in Varanasi and 314 in Allahabad, the bulletin said.

