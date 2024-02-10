Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that good governance in Uttar Pradesh was a result of extensive reforms carried out by his government rather than an overnight development.

Addressing the 'Good Governance Day 2024' programme held virtually in New Delhi, Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh stood as a model of good governance in the country today.

Outlining the developmental strides made by the state in the last few years, CM Yogi underscored the contrast with previous governments, which perpetuated societal divisions based on caste, creed, region, and language.

He said, "Uttar Pradesh had potential earlier also, but the previous governments failed to make good use of it. We have empowered the impoverished through a multitude of schemes, fostering self-reliance among them."

Highlighting India's potential to lead globally, the CM commended the organisers for orchestrating the two-day 'Good Governance Mahotsav 2024' at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. He lauded the event for embodying the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India.

The Chief Minister asserted that India, in the last decade, has emerged as a beacon of progress globally, capable of leadership even in challenging times. Furthermore, he mentioned the improvement in the domestic security landscape and the effective crackdown on corruption through the JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile), alongside ensuring last-mile delivery of government schemes through DBT.

Adityanath lamented the historical denigration of Indian traditions but expressed satisfaction in witnessing the global embrace of practices like yoga, symbolising a revival and recognition of India's ancient wisdom and attributing it to Prime Minister Modi's initiatives.

He said, "The vision of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat is being realised today. As many as 193 countries in the world celebrate June 21st as International Yoga Day. By connecting with this sage tradition of India, the whole world expresses gratitude towards our traditions. All this has been possible because of Prime Minister Modi."

The CM elaborated on ongoing development projects, emphasising infrastructure and connectivity enhancements in Uttar Pradesh, alongside significant strides in law and order enforcement. He stressed the importance of effective implementation and monitoring of schemes, lauding the government's adept utilization of technology and commitment to transparent governance.

Adityanath unveiled the state's ambition to nurture a burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a target of grooming one lakh young entrepreneurs annually. He highlighted initiatives like interest-free loans of up to Rs five lakh for new entrepreneurs and the state's transition from a BIMARU state to a revenue surplus one, fostering a conducive environment for industrial investment. The CM said that investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore were received during the UP Global Investors Summit last year, which would create employment opportunities for 1.30 crore youths.

Furthermore, the CM mentioned that during the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony, slated for February 19, projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore will be launched in the presence of the Prime Minister, underscoring the magnitude of industrial development anticipated.

The Chief Minister also talked about CM Internship Scheme and Pledge Park Scheme. While discussing the improved connectivity in the state, the CM said that soon UP will become the first state in the country to have 21 airports. UP has the maximum number of expressways, he added.

The event witnessed a substantial turnout of youth invitees, including, among others, Jayant Kulkarni, Executive Director of Ram Bhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, Dr Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Gorangdas, Abhay, and Chitra. (ANI)

