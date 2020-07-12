Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 1,388 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the count of active cases to 12,208 and death toll to 934, said the health department.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 new cases and 551 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country. (ANI)

