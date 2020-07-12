Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone will be made available for online sale tomorrow for the Indian customers. The flagship offering from the Chinese phone maker will be made accessible for sale almost after four months. The online sale for the flagship smartphone will begin at noon via Flipkart. The phone will be priced in the country with a starting price of Rs 39,999. The main highlights of the phone are 65W fast charger and Snapdragon 865 SoC. It comes in two colour options - Rust Red and Moss Green. Realme C11 Smartphone to Be Launched in India on July 14; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

As a reminder, the Chinese marque launched the smartphone with a price tag of Rs 37,999. But, the company raised the prices because of the GST rate hike. The entry-level variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage retailed at the above-mentioned price. However, the phone will now get a starting price of Rs 39,999. The company will also be offering the smartphone with 8GB RAM variant, which will be priced at Rs 41,999. The top of the line variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage will retail at Rs 47,999.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Online Sale Tomorrow (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme's flagship smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Notably, Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone is the first smartphone with a platform in the country. It also comes with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display offering FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the display also gets a pill-shaped cutout for the dual selfie cameras up front.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Smartphone gets Snapdragon 865 SoC (Photo Credits: Realme)

For optics, the X50 Pro handset packs a quad rear camera module. It includes a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor along with an 8MP snapper and a 12MP sensor. The fourth sensor positioned at the back of the phone is a 2MP lens. At the front, there are dual selfie snappers comprising of a 32MP primary lens assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor for video calls and selfies. The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery supporting 65W SuperDart fast charging technology.

