Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 16 (ANI): Ahead of the assembly elections, Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) conducted raids in Haridwar and detained half a dozen with the old currency worth over Rs 4,50,00,000.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh told ANI, "Three people caught with the currency are from Haridwar and the rest are from Uttar Pradesh. The inquiry is on."

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Rapper Sidhu Moosewala Is Congress Candidate From Mansa.

Further investigation is underway.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Also Read | Bhupesh Baghel-Led Chhattisgarh Government To Generate 12-15 Lakh New Employment Opportunities in Next Five Years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)