Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the devout people of the state, saying that their unwavering trust inspires the government to work tirelessly.

He stated that under the able leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has achieved new milestones in development, good governance, and public welfare.

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The Chief Minister added that the state's development journey has consistently been supported by the Central Government. The experience and guidance of senior leaders at both the central and state levels, along with the hard work of party workers, have accelerated this progress.

He further said that the government has worked with the principle of "public welfare above all," prioritising the well-being of every section of society, and will remain committed to the overall development of the state in the future.

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He expressed confidence that the people's love, trust, and blessings will continue, and that Uttarakhand will play a significant role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.

On the same day, Dhami approved the estimated cost of Rs 50.27 crore for the construction of the proposed Command and Control Centre-2 building in Haridwar under Kumbh Mela 2027.

He has also sanctioned the release of the first instalment of Rs 20.11 crore for the financial year 2025-26, according to the CMO.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government intensified development work in Haridwar, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directing officials to complete all permanent infrastructure projects by October 2026.

In preparation for the Kumbh Mela 2027 to be held next year in Haridwar, special emphasis is being placed on the rapid development of infrastructure, the expansion of facilities for pilgrims, and the establishment of modern surveillance and control systems for enhanced security.

In preparation for the Kumbh Mela 2027 to be held next year in Haridwar, special emphasis is being placed on the rapid development of infrastructure, the expansion of facilities for pilgrims, and the establishment of modern surveillance and control systems for enhanced security. (ANI)

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