Mumbai, March 22: As discussions surrounding the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC) intensify, new reports suggest potential shifts in how Dearness Allowance (DA) and basic salaries are calculated for central government employees and pensioners. While the Union Government has not yet made an official announcement regarding the commission's formal setup, the anticipated transition from the 7th to the 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a significant overhaul of the current pay structure and benefit formulas.

Revisiting the DA Calculation Formula

A central point of discussion for the upcoming commission is whether the current formula for calculating Dearness Allowance will undergo a structural change. Currently, DA is adjusted twice a year based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) to compensate for the rising cost of living. 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: How Different Fitment Factors Could Affect Your Monthly Pay.

Experts suggest that the 8th Pay Commission may propose a new "fitment factor" or a revised base year for the price index. If the formula is adjusted to reflect modern consumption patterns more accurately, it could lead to a more substantial periodic increase in take-home pay for approximately 49 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners.

Impact on Salaries and Pensions

The primary objective of the 8th Pay Commission will be to address the widening gap between current inflation rates and the existing salary scales. Historically, new pay commissions have led to a 20 per cent to 35 per cent increase in basic pay. For pensioners, any change in the DA formula or the fitment factor would directly correlate to a higher Dearness Relief (DR). There is also speculation regarding the "merger" of DA into basic pay once it crosses a certain threshold - a practice seen in earlier commissions but discontinued in the 7th pay commission - which could significantly boost retirement benefits and gratuity calculations.

Timeline for Implementation

Under the traditional ten-year cycle, the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations were implemented in 2016. This timeline suggests that the 8th Pay Commission should ideally be operational by January 1, 2026. Employee unions have already begun submitting memorandums to the Finance Ministry, urging an early announcement to ensure the new scales are ready for implementation on schedule. However, the government has maintained a cautious stance, stating that the focus remains on current economic indicators and fiscal stability. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: AITUC Proposes 3.0 Fitment Factor for Central Government Employees and 5 Promotions in 30 Years.

The Shift from the 7th Pay Commission

The 7th Pay Commission introduced the "Pay Matrix" system, which aimed to simplify the salary structure across various grades. While successful in streamlining administrative processes, many employee groups argued that the minimum pay hike was insufficient relative to the rising costs of housing and healthcare. The 8th Pay Commission is widely expected to focus on the "Aykroyd Formula", which determines salary based on the basic cost of living, including food and clothing requirements, potentially leading to a more equitable distribution of pay increases across lower-level positions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).