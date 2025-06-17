India News | Uttarakhand CM Approves Funds for Multiple Development Projects

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved an amount of Rs 344.98 lakh for the strengthening and asphalting work of Tugdunda Bhainswada motor road in development block Pabo of assembly constituency Pauri of Pauri Garhwal.

The state government also approved Rs 512.46 lakh for the construction work of 48m span steel girder bridge over Ragganga river in Malkot Kalimati Sera Tiwakhark motor road in development block Gairsain of assembly constituency Karnaprayag of Chamoli district, according to a release.

An amount of Rs 183.47 lakh was also approvel for the reconstruction work of Nigam Nala Wala road by PC and new construction work of road from Soban Ram's house to Suresh Bhatt's house in Kaladhungi assembly constituency of Nainital district and Rs 528.91 lakh was approved for the new construction work of Chaudmanya-Kamatoli motor road in assembly constituency Gangolihat.

The Chief Minister has also approved to increase the annual approved budget from Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 8 crore for smooth functioning of Sainik School, Ghodakhal Nainital and to improve the financial condition of the school.

Additionally, CM Dhami approved the expenditure of Rs. 23.667 crore for expansion and modernization of fire services in the state.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and discussed important issues related to the state. The Chief Minister requested the Union Defence Minister to merge Ranikhet and Lansdowne Cantonment area with municipalities which will help in the overall development of tourism and public facilities in these areas.

He requested to grant permission to use the military helipads of Dharchula and Joshimath under RCS air service. The Chief Minister also requested to waive the fee payable for the services of the Indian Air Force for disaster and relief work of the state.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Defence Minister to get the maintenance and upkeep work of Tharali Dewal-Mundoli-Van motor road from Gwaldam via Nandkesari done by the Public Works Department in future also.

He said that this road is the main route of the important Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra of the state. "This is an important journey organised every 12 years, which is proposed for the year 2026. This Yatra is a symbol of the state's religious and cultural faith."

The Union Defence Minister assured positive action on all the proposals. (ANI)

