New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the Waqf Amendment Bill was a significant step towards transparency, justice and protection of constitutional rights of citizens.

The CM stated that the central government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continuously striving to strengthen good governance and judicial reforms.

Taking to social media X, Dhami in a post wrote "The Waqf Amendment Bill has been passed in both Houses..!

This bill is a significant step towards transparency, justice, and the protection of the constitutional rights of all citizens. The central government, under the leadership of the honorable Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji, is continuously striving to strengthen good governance and judicial reforms. The objective of this bill is to establish complete transparency, legal clarity, and judicial balance in the management of Waqf properties."

Further in the post, Dhami wrote that the bill was not against any particular community, further stating that the implementation of it would put a stop to false and illegal claims and enable fair resolution of disputes related to land and property.

"This bill is not against any particular community but has been brought to safeguard the rights of all citizens. Its implementation will put a stop to false and illegal claims, enabling fair resolution of disputes related to land and property. At the same time, it will ensure that Waqf properties are not misused and are utilized for the broader interest of society," the post further reads.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 was a "watershed moment" and that this would help the marginalised, who have been "denied both voice and opportunity."

"The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity," PM Modi posted on X.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed.

"The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. (ANI)

