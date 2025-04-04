Mumbai, April 4: Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar breathed his last on Friday at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 87. Reportedly, the medical reports reveal that Manoj Kumar's death was caused by cardiogenic shock resulting from an acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack. The reports also indicated that he had been struggling with decompensated liver cirrhosis in recent months, which had worsened his health.

The legendary actor was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, when his health deteriorated. Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, said in a official statement, “Veteran actor Shri Manoj Kumarji passed away peacefully at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital early this morning at around 3:30 AM, due to age-related health issues. He had been hospitalized for the past few weeks.” Manoj Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor and Director Known As ‘Bharat Kumar’ Passes Away at 87.

Following the news of his passing, tributes quickly flooded in from celebrities, politicians, and fans alike. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow, mourning the loss of the legendary actor-director. Taking to his X handle, he tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.” RIP Manoj Kumar! Netizens Pay Heartfelt Tributes to 'Bharat Kumar' as Legendary Actor Dies at 87, Celebrate His Timeless Legacy in Indian Cinema.

PM Modi Mourns Manoj Kumar's Death

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will… pic.twitter.com/f8pYqOxol3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

Manoj Kumar, widely recognized for his patriotic films, was affectionately known by the moniker 'Bharat Kumar.' Born as Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Amritsar, Punjab, Manoj made a lasting impact on Hindi cinema. His memorable performances in films such as "Shaheed", "Upkar," and "Rang De Basanti" struck a deep chord with the patriotic spirit of the Indian audience. Manoj Kumar, one of the most successful actors of the 60s and 70s, worked in multiple iconic films like “Shor,” “Do Badan”, “Roti Kapda Aur Makaan,” “Purab Aur Paschim,” and many others. Apart from his acting career, he was also a director and producer. He directed several hit films like “Upkar,” “Kranti,” “Clerk,” and others. Manoj Kumar also ventured into politics and, after his retirement from films, officially joined the BJP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).