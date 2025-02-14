Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences on the passing of Vimla Bahuguna, wife of the late Sunder Lal Bahuguna, the renowned environmentalist and leader of the 'Chipko' movement.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "The news of the demise of Bimla Bahuguna ji, wife of late Sunder Lal Bahuguna ji, who dedicated her whole life towards social upliftment and made unprecedented contribution in the field of environmental protection, is extremely sad. May God grant the holy soul a place in His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow."

Vimla Bahuguna, along with her late husband, led the conservation of trees as a pioneering environmentalist. It was her idea that inspired the Chipko movement, which became a landmark environmental movement in India.

Her husband, Sunder Lal Bahuguna, led various campaigns for environmental protection, including the Chipko movement, for forest conservation and sustainable development.

Born on January 9, 1927, in Maroda village near Tehri, in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region, Sunder Lal Bahuguna was a devoted follower of Mahatma Gandhi and is regarded as a revered environmental figure in Uttarakhand.

He passed away on May 21, 2021. (ANI)

