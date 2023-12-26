Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], December 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Tehri Garhwal's Narendranagar on Tuesday.

The Assam Chief Minister took to his social media X and posted, "Really grateful to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami for meeting me during my stay in Uttarakhand. His hands-on leadership during the Silkyara Tunnel rescue was truly inspiring."

Earlier on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami addressed the swearing-in ceremony of the 'Prantiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal' in Udham Singh Nagar district and urged the businessmen to promote 'Vocal for Local'.

The 'Vocal for Local' initiative aims to promote local products for the speedy progress of the country and to achieve the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

CM Dhami said, "I would like to urge you to promote 'Vocal for Local', which was early voiced by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji so that small vendors can also contribute to strengthening the economy. PM Modi has inculcated a sense of confidence among the people of the country. He has empowered the people."

Heaping praise on PM Modi, CM Dhami said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, the country continued to progress. We are now the fifth-largest economy in the world. Like a parent and a guardian, he stood with the people of the country." (ANI)

