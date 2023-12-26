New Delhi, December 26: The Delhi Police went on high alert following an alleged bomb threat reported behind the Israeli Embassy in Chanakyapuri, the diplomatic enclave in the national capital. The incident unfolded when an unidentified caller contacted the Delhi Fire Service around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, claiming the presence of a potential explosive device near the Israeli Embassy. Delhi Blast: Reports of Explosion Near Israel Embassy, Say Police (Watch Video)

Responding swiftly, bomb squad units and police teams were dispatched to the location to conduct a thorough search of the premises. After a meticulous examination, no evidence of any explosive device was found. Officials on the scene confirmed that so far it seems to be a false alarm, and there was no imminent threat to the Israeli Embassy or the surrounding area. Bomb Blast Threat in Delhi: Police Receive Bomb Threat at IGI Airport and Paharganj

Security Scare at Israeli Embassy in Delhi Proves False Alarm

Israel confirms there was an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, the blast occurred several meters away from the embassy itself. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/BwZ9vnJMPj — Eli Kowaz (@elikowaz) December 26, 2023

VIDEO | Delhi Police teams arrive at the spot after receiving information of an explosion near the Israel Embassy. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/FqSjRSW7uB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2023

"So far, after a search we have not found anything," said Anil Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

