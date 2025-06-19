Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the proposed Central Regional Council meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Varanasi during a meeting held at his official residence.

Dhami in the meeting stated that the Central Regional Council was a strong platform for discussions and experience sharing topics of similar nature, along with strengthening contact and cooperation between Centre and the states, as per a statement.

The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare such concrete and innovative proposals in accordance with the spirit of "coordination of ecology and economy" which can give new impetus to the overall, sustainable and balanced development of the state.

Earlier, the Chief Minister approved Rs 1,269 lakh for various infrastructure projects in Nainital and Rudraprayag districts.

The Chief Minister has approved the sanction of an amount of Rs 505.71 lakh for construction of motor road from Dooni Khal to Rati Ghat (Padli) in Betal Ghat development block of Nainital assembly constituency of Nainital district, a release said on Wednesday.

He approved Rs 444.66 lakh for strengthening and "road safety work by DBM and BC in km 01 to 05 of Khankra Chhatikhal motor road in Augustmuni development block of Rudraprayag assembly constituency of Rudraprayag district", Rs 319.20 lakh for the construction work of 24 m extension RCC bridge on Nihal river in Ramnagar-Kaladhungi-Haldwani-Kathgodag-Chorgaliya-Sitapur-Bijti state highway no. 41 km 36 under Haldwani development block of Kaladhungi assembly constituency of Nainital district.

The Chief Minister approved an increase in the dearness allowance and dearness relief from the current rate of 53 percent to 55 percent from January 01, 2025 to the regular employees and pensioners working in the public undertakings/corporations/bodies operating in the state, where the seventh pay scale is applicable, like government employees.

The Chief Minister approved the sanction of an amount of Rs 475.25 lakh for the construction work of the administrative building of Police Station Deghat in Almora district. (ANI)

