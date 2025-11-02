Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 2 (ANI): Ahead of the special session of the Uttarakhand Assembly, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with ministers and legislators of the BJP Legislature Party at the Chief Sevak Sadan to discuss key agenda points and outline the strategy for the session.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of great pride and inspiration for all that President Droupadi Murmu will address this historic session being held in the Silver Jubilee year of Uttarakhand's statehood.

He added that the 25-year journey of Uttarakhand's formation has been dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of the statehood movement activists, moving steadily on the path of development and public welfare. Over the past four years, our government has made Uttarakhand a leader in good governance, development, youth welfare, and innovation. Our policies have now become an inspiration for other states as well.

President Droupadi Murmu is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, from November 2 to 4.

On November 3, President Murmu will address the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at Dehradun on the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand state, after which she will leave for Nainital.

Earlier in the day, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, attended the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali at Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Sunday, as per an official release. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that India's great personalities have made invaluable contributions to the development of human culture. Maharishi Patanjali, the greatest of sages, removed the impurities of the mind through yoga, of speech through grammar, and of the body through Ayurveda. She was happy to note that the University of Patanjali is making the great tradition of Maharishi Patanjali accessible to society.

The President noted that the University of Patanjali is advancing education and research in the fields of yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy. She said that it is an appreciable effort that is instrumental in building a healthy India. (ANI)

