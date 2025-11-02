New Delhi, November 2: A 47-year-old auto driver was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified person in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area on Sunday, the police said. The incident took place near Brijpuri Puliya, under the jurisdiction of Gokalpuri Police Station, at around 3.55 p.m., an official said. According to officials, the police received a PCR call reporting a stabbing. A police team was then immediately dispatched to the spot.

Upon reaching the scene, the police found that the injured had already been taken to GTB Hospital by his friends. "The victim, identified as Dev Sharma (47), son of Ram Chander Lal and a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar, was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital," a senior police officer said. The police said that a forensic team was called to the scene to collect physical evidence. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Delhi Shocker: Youth Passes Lewd Remarks, Molests Married Woman in Seemapuri, Her Husband Stabbed to Death for Intervening in Quarrel; 2 Including Main Attacker Arrested.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) -- corresponding to murder -- has been registered at PS Gokalpuri, and one suspected person has been detained for questioning, officials confirmed. Further investigation into the case is underway. Even as the national capital has recorded a steady decline in major offences such as murder and dacoity, the Delhi Police remain on alert over a rise in street crimes, cyber frauds, and financial scams, increasingly targeting citizens. Delhi Shocker: Police Rescues 27-Day-Old Infant, Childless Couple and Accomplices Arrested (Watch Video).

According to official data, incidents of snatching, mobile thefts, and online cheating have seen a sharp uptick this year, driven by rapid digital adoption and easy mobility within the city. Police officials said several specialised cells, including the Cyber Crime Unit and Anti-Snatching Teams, have been strengthened to ensure faster detection and community coordination. Senior officers said that targeted night patrols, integrated CCTV networks, and intelligence-based policing are being prioritised to curb localised violence, particularly in outer and northeast districts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2025 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).