Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in a programme organised at the Chief Sevak Sadan, located at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, on the occasion of the 79th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The Chief Minister said that over the past eight decades, BIS has made remarkable contributions in the fields of quality, reliability and consumer protection, truly embodying the mantra "Quality is Identity."

He said that the journey, which began in 1947 as the Indian Standards Institution, has today emerged as a strong foundation of the country's industrial, scientific and economic progress. Through standardisation, certification and quality testing, BIS has not only enabled industries to compete globally but has also strengthened the sense of trust and safety in consumers' lives, he said, according to a release.

The Chief Minister noted that the scope of standardisation is no longer limited to industry alone, but has expanded to areas such as agriculture, healthcare, road safety, energy, water conservation, disaster management and digital services. He said that BIS is playing a crucial role in shaping the future by setting timely standards in emerging sectors such as digital security, medical devices, drones, electric vehicles, recycled materials and green energy.

He further said that BIS is making commendable efforts to establish a balance between ecology and economy in line with the goals of sustainable development. In Uttarakhand, BIS is working in coordination with various departments including the Public Works Department, Disaster Management Department, MDDA and UPCL to promote awareness and cooperation related to standardisation.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India have become the pillars of India's economic and technological growth. The Prime Minister's vision is to ensure that Indian products set global benchmarks for quality, and BIS has a vital role to play in achieving this goal.

He said that the state government is also working towards establishing high-quality standards for local products such as handicrafts, organic agricultural produce, medicinal herbs and traditional food products. The "House of Himalayas" brand has been launched to give global recognition to the state's traditional products.

Emphasising that quality should become a habit rather than just a standard, the Chief Minister said that a quality-driven culture must evolve into a mass movement. He expressed confidence that under the "One Nation, One Standard" policy, BIS will help position India as a global leader in standards and play a significant role in achieving the Prime Minister's resolve of making India a developed nation by 2047.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken several historic steps to strengthen scientific thinking and technological innovation. For the first time, the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2025 has been implemented in the state. Around 180 STEM-based laboratories have been established across 95 blocks in all 13 districts. Science and Technology Premier Leagues have been launched in every district, benefiting hundreds of students. One "Lab-on-Wheels" is being operated in each district, and 60 Patent Information Centres have been set up in various universities and institutions.

He added that a "Border Area Development Council" has been constituted to promote science-based development in frontier regions. Science festivals have been expanded to hilly districts, with this year's event held in Rudraprayag. Budgetary provisions have been made to establish Science, Technology and Innovation Centres in every district, and science and innovation-based broadcasts will be launched soon.

Dhami further said that construction of the country's fifth Science City in Dehradun has gained significant momentum. The project is being developed at a cost of Rs 175 crore with joint support from the Central and State Governments. The establishment of Women Technology Centres has also begun.

He added that scientific and innovation-driven dialogue with central institutions has been accelerated in the state. The science and technology-based rescue model adopted during the Silkyara operation has received international recognition, and a World Disaster Management Conference based on this model is being organised. (ANI)

