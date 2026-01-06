Mumbai, January 6: The popular culinary reality show MasterChef India has officially confirmed its judging panel for the upcoming ninth season, marked by the high-profile return of celebrity chef Kunal Kapur. Kapur, who was a staple of the show’s early seasons, will join longtime judges Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. The announcement comes as the production ramps up for a season that judges say will focus as much on cultural storytelling as it does on technical culinary skill.

The reunion of Khanna, Brar, and Kapur—often referred to by fans as the "trio" of Indian culinary television—marks a return to a classic format for the franchise. The upcoming season is expected to air on Sony LIV, continuing the digital-first approach adopted by the show in recent years.

A Legacy of Identity and Dignity, Says Chef Vikas Khanna

As the new season approaches, Chef Vikas Khanna took to social media to reflect on the broader impact of the MasterChef platform. In a note that has since gained significant traction among fans, Khanna emphasised that the competition transcends mere cooking "This platform is not just about food; it is about identity, dignity, and pride," Khanna stated.

Chef Vikas Khanna Pens Heartwarming Note Ahead of MasterChef India Season 9

He noted that the show has historically provided a stage for home cooks from diverse backgrounds to reclaim their heritage and showcase the regional nuances of Indian cuisine that often go unrecognised in professional global kitchens.

Kunal Kapur’s Strategic Return to MasterChef India

The inclusion of Kunal Kapur is seen as a strategic move to bolster the show's technical expertise and nostalgic appeal. Kapur, who served as a judge for the first five seasons, brings a reputation for disciplined technique and a deep knowledge of Indian ingredients. He replaces Chef Garima Arora and Chef Pooja Dhingra, who featured in recent iterations of the show. Industry analysts suggest that bringing back Kapur aligns with the show's objective to balance modern culinary trends with the traditional roots of Indian home cooking.

Production and Format Expectations

While specific details regarding the contestants remain under wraps, the production team has indicated that Season 9 will continue to explore "hyper-local" Indian food. This involves sourcing ingredients and recipes from remote corners of the country to highlight India’s vast culinary geography. The format is expected to retain its signature "mystery box" challenges and "pressure tests," but with an increased emphasis on sustainability and zero-waste cooking—themes that all three judges have championed in their individual professional careers over the last year.

MasterChef India first premiered in 2010 and has since become one of the most influential cooking shows in the country. It is credited with elevating the status of "home cooks" to professional standards and inspiring a new generation of culinary entrepreneurs in the country.

