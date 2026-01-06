Chandigarh, January 6: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow" alert for Chandigarh and its surrounding tricity areas, warning of a significant dip in temperatures and persistent dense fog over the next seven days. As of Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius - nearly three degrees below normal - confirming the onset of "cold day" (cold wave) conditions across the region.

Forecasters indicate that the current chill is set to intensify, with minimum temperatures expected to drop by another two to three degrees Celsius as cold northwesterly winds sweep through the plains of Northwest India. Weather Forecast Today, January 6: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Chandigarh Live Weather Forecast and Updates

7-Day Temperature and Fog Forecast for Chandigarh

According to the IMD's Chandigarh centre, the city will experience a sustained cold spell through January 12. Morning hours will be dominated by "dense to very dense" fog, which is expected to significantly reduce visibility on major highways and disrupt early morning flights at the Chandigarh International Airport.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Forecast by IMD Jan 7 7.0 15.0 Very Dense Fog in morning; clear sky later Jan 8 6.0 13.0 Intense cold; Very Dense Fog; Cold Day conditions Jan 9 5.0 14.0 Cold Wave peaks; Dense Fog Jan 10 5.0 16.0 Sunny afternoon; Fog mist in morning Jan 11 5.0 16.0 Clear skies; chilly nights Jan 12 5.0 16.0 Persistent morning fog; stable temperatures

Impact of Western Disturbance

The current weather pattern is being influenced by a fresh Western Disturbance currently situated as a cyclonic circulation over North Pakistan. While this system is not expected to bring significant rainfall to Chandigarh, it is drawing in cold, dry winds from the snow-clad Himalayan ranges. With visibility expected to drop below 50 meters in isolated pockets between Wednesday, January 7 and Friday, January 9, the Chandigarh Traffic Police have advised commuters to use fog lights and maintain low speeds during morning commutes. Car Romance Caught on Camera: Couple Seen Hugging, Kissing Through Sunroof of Moving SUV on Chandigarh-Manali Highway; Video Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, health experts have also advised the elderly and children to limit outdoor exposure during the early morning and late evening hours when the "RealFeel" temperature is likely to hover near three degrees Celsius due to the wind chill factor.

