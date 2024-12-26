Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], December 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday met with those injured in the Bhimtal bus accident and inquired about their well-being at Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani, Nainital.

CM Dhami said he instructed officials to airlift the injured to AIIMS Rishikesh if necessary and assured that the government is committed to assisting the victims.

"I reached Dr. Shushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani and enquired about the condition of those injured in the Bhimtal bus accident. During this, I also received information from the doctors about their treatment," CM Dhami wrote on X.

"I instructed the officials that, if needed, the seriously injured should be airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh and given all possible treatment. The government is sensitive to the needs of those affected by this incident and is committed to assisting them in every possible way," Dhami added on X.

A bus in Bhimtal, Nainital, fell into a 100-metre deep gorge on Wednesday, resulting in four fatalities and at least 21 injuries.

Yesterday, CM Dhami instructed a relief amount of Rs 10 lakh be provided to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

CM Dhami also ordered Rs 3 lakh for those seriously injured and between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

"On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, relief will be provided to the deceased and injured in the bus accident that occurred in Okhal, Bhimtal. A relief amount of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased, Rs 3 lakh to the seriously injured, and Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 to the others," the CMO release said.

CM Dhami further thanked the local community for their assistance in helping the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescue the victims.

"The local citizens coming together to assist the police and SDRF during this difficult time following the Bhimtal road accident shows that the people of our state are always ready to support each other. Heartfelt thanks to all of you! With your help, many people were rescued on time. The dedication and hard work of the rescue teams and local residents are highly commendable," he posted on X.

SP Nainital, Jagdish Chandra, stated that the driver lost control of the bus, which subsequently fell into the 100-metre deep gorge. (ANI)

