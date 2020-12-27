Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun for COVID-19 treatment.

"On the advice of doctors, COVID-19 positive Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun," Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Rawat had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18. He went into home isolation after he tested positive for the virus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,444 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 82,298 recovered from the virus and the death toll stands at 1,476. (ANI)

