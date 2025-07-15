Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] July 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) attended the award ceremony as the chief guest under the "TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan" organised by the National Health Mission, Uttarakhand at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, said the statement.

On this occasion, the Governor honoured 13 Nishchay Mitras who adopted TB patients and helped them recover by providing regular monitoring and mental support.

The statement said that he also honoured 13 treatment supporters by giving them mementoes, who worked at the ground level, regularly monitored the treatment of patients and took proper care of them.

During this, the Governor also honoured the districts of Dehradun, Champawat and Rudraprayag for doing excellent work towards TB elimination. He also honoured the 'TB Champions' who recovered from TB disease and provided nutrition kits to the adopted TB patients.

During the occasion, the Singh stated in his address that TB elimination is not possible solely through government efforts; public participation and collective resolve are also necessary for this goal. He said that people who have recovered from TB are real warriors and can become an inspiration to society.

Uttarakhand Governor appreciated the efforts of all the people working in the field of TB eradication, including NGOs and the Health Department, and said that due to the hard work of all these individuals, our state is among the leading states.

The Governor informed that he too has the privilege of becoming a Nishkashaya Mitra, and to date, he has adopted 75 TB patients, out of which 62 patients have fully recovered. He appealed to the capable people of society to also come forward and become Nishkashaya Mitras, giving momentum to this campaign.

The government urged the Health Department to ensure that no patient is deprived of treatment due to a lack of information. It should be ensured that the campaign reaches its full extent and every patient receives proper care and treatment. The Governor expressed hope that with the combined efforts of all, we will be successful in making the state TB-free in 2025.

The Governor expressed hope that with the combined efforts of all, we will be successful in making the state TB-free in 2025. On this occasion, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that our goal is to make Uttarakhand completely TB-free by 2025 and to play a leading role in this national effort. We are committed to achieving this goal and are making every effort to do so.

The governor said that a comprehensive campaign will be launched across the state from August 01, 2025, to make the state TB-free. Under this campaign, special camps will be organised in the wards of all Nagar Panchayats and all councillor wards of Municipal Corporations. The objective of these camps will be to identify TB cases at the community level, ensure their treatment and spread awareness. (ANI)

