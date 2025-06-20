Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 20 (ANI): In another major administrative rejig, the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand transferred 33 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 24 Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers.

The decision was taken late last night, on Thursday, by the Uttarakhand government.

Earlier, on May 11, the state government had transferred 25 IAS and 12 PCS officers,

On Thursday, Chief Minister Dhami also chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence to review preparations for the upcoming Central Regional Council meeting. The meeting was convened to assess inter-departmental coordination and infrastructure arrangements.

During the discussions, Dhami stressed the importance of the Central Regional Council as a critical platform for deliberating shared governance challenges and fostering cooperation between the Centre and the participating states. He urged officials to treat the meeting with utmost priority.

He had also directed officials to prioritise issues related to children's nutrition and holistic development across Uttarakhand. Emphasising that the future of children defines the future of the state and the country, the Chief Minister called for a comprehensive and goal-oriented strategy to enhance their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

He had instructed departments, including the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Food Security, Health, and Sports, to work in close coordination to ensure better delivery of services related to nutrition, healthcare, and sports activities for children.

Dhami had also issued instructions for mandatory registration of citizens under the Ayushman Yojana at all government hospitals, underlining it as a top priority for the administration to ensure maximum benefit from the health scheme.

Additionally, he asked officials to intensify the promotion of the emergency helpline number 112 so that citizens could access timely assistance during emergencies.

The Chief Minister further directed officials to draft innovative and actionable proposals aligned with the "coordination of ecology and economy" principle, aiming to provide fresh momentum to the state's overall, sustainable, and balanced development. (ANI)

