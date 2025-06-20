New Delhi, June 20: Furthering the vision of "Make in India - Make for the World," Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant in Bihar's Saran for export to the Republic of Guinea on Friday, a release said. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release, this is the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory. The release said the locomotives are equipped with high-horsepower engines, an advanced AC propulsion system, microprocessor-based control systems, ergonomic cab designs, and incorporate technologies like regenerative braking.

Speaking to ANI, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity (EDIP) at the Railway Board, said the plant earlier produced locomotives exclusively for Indian Railways, but with increased capacity, India is now entering the global locomotive export market. "Marhowrah Diesel Locomotive Plant is a dream project of the Indian Railway. Locomotives manufactured here were earlier being supplied within the Indian railways, and now with increased production, we have decided to export locomotives. We have received a big order from the Republic of Guinea, which requires standard gauge locomotives... 150 locomotives will be sent to the Republic of Guinea over the next three years for their iron ore mine," he said. PM Modi, Croatia PM Underscore Importance of Inking India-EU FTA Within a Year.

He added that standard gauge locomotives are in high demand globally, especially in Western Europe, Africa, and Australia, and the plant has been upgraded to produce both standard and broad gauge variants. "We have modified this plant to manufacture standard gauge locomotives with broad gauge locomotives... Standard gauge locomotives are in high demand in countries of Western Europe, Africa, and Australia... Directly and indirectly, 2000-2500 people have been employed here," he said.

Sandeep, Managing Director of Wabtec India, said the locomotives are crucial for Guinea's Simandou Project, one of the world's largest iron ore mining ventures. "The iron ore will be shipped to a port 620 km away, which will be done via rail, and the iron ore will then be exported to various countries. These locomotives are an important rolling stock that will drive trains 24/7, and we hope that it is a successful project..." he said.

He noted that the project was awarded in 2015, with Wabtec holding a 75% equity stake and Indian Railways 25 per cent. Since operations began, 726 locomotives have been delivered to Indian Railways, and now 150 will be exported to Guinea. "Over 99 per cent of the workforce here is from Bihar, and more than 1,500 people have been empowered through this project," he added. PM Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bihar and Odisha starting Friday, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects. Rahul Gandhi Birthday: Congress Leader Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Extending Greetings on 55th Birthday.

According to a release, PM Modi will begin his visit from Bihar's Siwan, where he will inaugurate the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project worth over Rs 400 crore and flag off a new train service on this route. The Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah. In line with his commitment to conserving and rejuvenating the river Ganga, PM Modi will also inaugurate six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange project, worth over Rs 1800 crore.

As per the release, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for water supply, sanitation and STPs worth over Rs 3000 crore in various towns across Bihar. In a significant boost to power infrastructure in the region, the PM will lay the foundation stone for a 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity in Bihar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)