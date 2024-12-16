India News | Uttarakhand Police Nabs Man for Making Obscene Video of Woman Viral

Uttarkashi, Dec 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Police has arrested a man from Gujarat for allegedly making an obscene video and photos of a young woman viral on social media.

The accused, Kirti Bhai, a resident of Banaskantha, Gujarat, was arrested on December 13, police said.

He was brought here and produced before a local court on Monday, which sent him to judicial custody.

A case was registered against two persons in connection with the incident in July this year under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act at Purola police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim.

One of the two accused was sent to a juvenile home by the police, while a non-bailable warrant was issued for the arrest of the other accused.

