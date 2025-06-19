Dehradun, Jun 19 (PTI) A day after a contractual lineman was electrocuted at Rikhnikhal in Pauri district, three officials were suspended on Thursday for alleged negligence.

Sub-divisional officer Chandramohan, junior engineer Shubham Kumar and executive engineer Vineet Kumar Saxena have been suspended with immediate effect, officials said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson Says Crashed Dreamliner Was Well-Maintained, Undergone Last Major Check In June 2023.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had issued instructions for stern action against the negligent officials after a complaint was lodged in this regard by Lansdowne MLA Dalip Singh Rawat.

The action was taken to ensure compliance of safety standards and prevent recurrence of such incidents in future, an official statement said.

Also Read | Assembly By-Elections 2025: 5 Vidhan Sabha Bypolls in 4 States Largely Peaceful; Kaliganj in West Bengal Records Brisk Voting.

Anil Negi, a contractual lineman with the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd, was electrocuted on Wednesday when he climbed an electric pole to repair a fuse.

His mother consumed pesticide after her son's death and had to be hospitalised, while the villagers demanded action against the negligent officials of the department.

“Such negligence will not be tolerated,” Dhami said, as he asked the concerned officials to give top priority to safety during electrical works and ensure that all the necessary safety equipment are available at the workplace.

The concerned people should have all the protective gear such as helmets, gloves, safety belts, and insulated tools, especially at the time of using risky equipment, Dhami said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)