Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India] June 22 (ANI): A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and dumping his body in the Kotdwar area of Uttarakhand, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the body of a man was found on June 5 in the Kotdwar area of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. Following the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was a resident of Delhi.

The police noted that the body showed multiple injuries, indicating the cause of death was murder.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lokeshwar Singh said that a case was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, it was found that the victim had recently married for the second time.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Lokeshwar Singh said, "On June 5th, a man's dead body was found in the Kotdwar police station area. During the post-mortem, it was discovered that he had several injuries, suggesting he may have been murdered. We registered a case under Section 103 of the BNS."

With the help of CCTV footage and other evidence, the police discovered that the victim was killed by his second wife and her lover. After the murder, they dumped his body in Kotdwar.

Both the woman and her lover have been arrested and presented in court. The police said the motive behind the crime could be a fight over a love affair and property.

"Our investigation revealed that the victim was a resident of Delhi and had recently married for the second time. Using CCTV footage and other evidence, our team uncovered that the victim was murdered by his second wife and her lover. They then dumped his body in the Kotdwar area. Both the accused have been arrested and presented in court. The motive behind the murder can be a dispute over a love affair and property," Singh said. (ANI)

