Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): Work to open the Nandanagar-Nandprayag road, which was blocked in Chamoli district, is underway, police said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Chamoli Police said, "Traffic update - The work of opening the Nandanagar-Nandprayag road, which was blocked in Chamoli district, is underway. The rest of the Badrinath National Highway is open for traffic."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 7, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday assured speedy relief and rehabilitation measures for disaster-hit Pausari village and nearby areas, stressing that the government is prioritising restoration of washed-away bridges, damaged roads, and disrupted electricity and water supply, while also planning necessary displacement measures.

Speaking to media persons, CM Dhami said, "The people affected by the disaster in Pausari village and the surrounding villages have also raised their concerns, including the issue of displacement, and we have already planned for it. Where displacement is necessary, we will work on it. Currently, our primary focus is on restoring the bridges that have been washed away in this area, repairing the damaged roads, addressing the lack of electricity, and resolving the water supply issues. We are working to address all these."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Class 2 Girl in Surguja Suffers Severe Leg Muscle Damage After Being Forced Into 100 Sit-Ups and Beaten With Stick by Govt School Teacher for Using Toilet; DEO Orders Probe.

"Every district in the state is affected by the disaster, and there has been significant damage. After assessing everything, we will take swift action. Once the rains subside, we will work on a war footing," he said.

CM Dhami also visited Kapkot in Bageshwar district earlier to inspect the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in disaster-affected areas and assured affected families of all possible support from the state government.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Upon reaching Kapkot, Bageshwar, a ground inspection of the disaster-affected area was conducted. At the same time, direct communication was held with the affected families, assuring them of every possible assistance and support."

He added, "During the inspection, officials were instructed to show no laxity in relief and rehabilitation works. Swift relief materials should reach every affected family, the rehabilitation process should be transparent and time-bound, and no needy person should be deprived of assistance."

"Our government is continuously working to serve the public with complete sensitivity and commitment. During this time, the MLA Suresh Garia was also present," the post added on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)