Surguja, September 7: In a shocking case of corporal punishment, an eight-year-old Class II student from a government-funded Pratapgarh school in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district has been hospitalized with severe muscle damage after allegedly being subjected to brutal punishment by a woman teacher.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the girl stepped out of class to use the toilet. According to her statement, she was stopped by a teacher, beaten with a stick, and then forced to perform 100 sit-ups inside the classroom. Shortly after, she collapsed with excruciating pain in her legs. Doctors at a private hospital confirmed that her leg muscles have developed serious cracks, leaving her unable to stand or walk. Her mother said, “This is not discipline; it is brutality in the name of teaching.” Lucknow: Woman Teacher Chases ‘Shiksha Mitra’ With Shoe After He Protests Beating of Student at School in Kakori, Viral Video Surfaces.

The matter came to light two days later, prompting swift intervention from authorities. District Education Officer (DEO) Dinesh Jha ordered an inquiry, directing the block education officer and a departmental team to gather statements from teachers, students, and the principal. He confirmed that CCTV footage is being examined and assured strict action if the allegations are proven. Muzaffarnagar: PT Teacher Brutally Thrashed With Shoes by Student’s Family After Argument Over Entry At School’s Annual Function, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, the regional officer of DAV Institutions, Chhattisgarh zone, placed the accused teacher and the principal on compulsory indefinite leave pending investigation. However, the victim’s family alleged that the school management initially dismissed their complaints, forcing them to consider approaching the police.

Block Education Officer Indu Tirkey stated, “If the teacher is found guilty, strict and severe action will follow.” As the young girl continues to undergo treatment under medical supervision, the shocking incident has triggered outrage, raising urgent questions about the safety and dignity of children in classrooms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2025 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).