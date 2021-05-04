Ahmedabad, May 4 (PTI) The vaccination drive against COVID-19 for those above the age of 45 as well as health care and frontline workers will resume at civic-run facilities in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Wednesday, officials said.

It was suspended on Tuesday by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at urban and community health centres as well as civic hospitals due to non-availability of vaccine doses.

The vaccination drive for people in the 18-44 age group is going on as per schedule in the city, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)