Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday expressed confidence that students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University will lead the technology-based era in the country.

Pradhan was the chief guest at the 9th convocation of the university in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and congratulated the students on starting their new journey.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also attended the convocation. He called upon the graduating students to set clear goals in their professional careers, identify problems and face them courageously to build a ‘Viksit Bharat@2047'.

"Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University is a research and design-centric university and I have full confidence that the students of the prestigious institution will lead this technology-based era and become a major contributor to the progress of the society, nation and the world in the times to come,” Pradhan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised giving priority to competency over degree, the minister asserted.

In his address, the Lt Governor asked the students to be patient, pursue their dreams passionately, and capitalise on opportunities to learn new skills.

"In the journey of ‘Amrit Kaal', the country needs young consciousness and youthful thinking. Youth will shape the future. The world is changing faster than ever and youth need patience to capitalise on the opportunity to learn new skills," he said.

"Never stop chasing your dreams and keep walking until you achieve your mission in life," the Lt Governor said.

He asked the graduates to "never stop learning" and not to be "afraid of failures".

Talking about life beyond the campus, the Lt Governor said the contemporary areas today offer many opportunities and graduating students should evaluate their skills to execute their goals.

