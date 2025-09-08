Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) September 8 (ANI): The pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi continues to remain suspended for the 14th straight day on Monday due to adverse weather conditions and multiple landslides in the region.

Authorities have cited safety concerns as persistent rainfall has triggered landslides and blocked tracks leading to the shrine, making movement unsafe for pilgrims. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway also remains disrupted at several points due to landslides and road damage, further complicating connectivity.

Officials informed that restoration work is underway on priority to clear the debris and ensure the safety of routes. However, the yatra will only be resumed once weather conditions improve and the tracks are declared safe for passage.

The prolonged suspension has caused disappointment among devotees, while local businesses dependent on the yatra are also facing difficulties. The administration has appealed to the public and pilgrims to remain patient and avoid unnecessary travel towards the shrine until further notice.

Authorities have said that the Vaishno Devi Yatra will resume only after the situation improves and the track is declared safe for devotees.

A devotee from Kerala, who was waiting for the gates to open, on the 13th consecutive day of yatra suspension, said, "I am very sad that I did not get to go to the temple. I have been waiting for the last 2 days. The people here are saying that the gates will open after 15 days. But I am hopeful, and I will go home only after completing my yatra." He also expressed condolences over the death of pilgrims due to the landslide in the area.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. The disaster struck in the afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide. Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Jal Shakti, Jammu and Kashmir, is heading the committee, which includes the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu.

