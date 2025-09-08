New Delhi, September 8: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has reportedly decided to raise the per-transaction limits for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in select categories. The move comes at a time when digital payments are witnessing record growth across the country.

As per a report of Fortune India, the NPCI has announced revised UPI transaction limits for verified merchants in 12 specific categories, which will take effect from September 15, 2025. The updated rules are focused on Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments. However, the daily cap for Person-to-Person (P2P) transfers, like sending money to relatives or friends, stays the same at INR 1 lakh per day. UPI Transactions Surge: Unified Payment Interface Crosses 20 Billion Transactions for 1st Time in August 2025, Valued at INR 24.85 Lakh Crore.

UPI New Rules

As per reports, the revised UPI transaction limits will apply to sectors like capital markets, insurance, government e-Marketplace for EMD payments, credit card bill settlements, and collections. It is also said to cover merchant and business payments, jewellery purchases, FX-Retail through the BBPS platform, along with digital account openings for fixed deposits and initial funding.

The revised UPI transaction rules will reportedly allow higher limits across several categories. For tax payments, insurance, and capital market transactions, the cap will be raised to INR 5 lakh per transaction with a daily cumulative limit of INR 10 lakh. Loan repayments, B2B payments, and EMIs will permit up to INR 5 lakh per transaction, with the same INR 10 lakh daily limit.

Credit card bill settlements have also see an increase, with the limit revised to INR 5 lakh per transaction and INR 6 lakh per day. As per reports, jewellery purchases, the limit has been doubled from INR 1 lakh to INR 2 lakh per transaction, with a maximum of INR 6 lakh per day.

Government e-Marketplace transactions will reportedly allow up to INR 5 lakh per transaction and INR 10 lakh daily. Paytm Cashback Offer: 7 Lucky Winners To Get INR 7,000 Cashback From 1st to 7th of Every Month; Check Details.

As per multiple reports, for travel bookings, the limit will be raised from INR 1 lakh to INR 5 lakh per transaction, with a daily cap of INR 10 lakh. Term deposit onboarding through digital platforms will be increased to INR 5 lakh per transaction, up from INR 2 lakh, while digital account opening remains unchanged at INR 2 lakh. Payments for foreign exchange through the BBPS platform will be permitted up to INR 5 lakh per transaction, with the same amount as the daily cap.

